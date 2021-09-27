The Victory Bell is up for grabs when the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are double-digit, 18-point favorites. The contest has a point total of 69.5.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-18
69.5
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- Duke's games have gone over 69.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 76.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 55.5 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tar Heels games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 13.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- So far this year North Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- The Tar Heels average 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils give up (26).
- North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26 points.
- The Tar Heels collect 507.3 yards per game, 87.5 more yards than the 419.8 the Blue Devils give up per contest.
- North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 419.8 yards.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Devils have forced (7).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- Duke has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times over four games with a set point total).
- The Blue Devils average 38.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the Tar Heels surrender (29.5).
- Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.5 points.
- The Blue Devils average 160.7 more yards per game (544.5) than the Tar Heels give up per outing (383.8).
- When Duke amasses over 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (5).
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Duke
37.5
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26
507.3
Avg. Total Yards
544.5
383.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.8
8
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
7