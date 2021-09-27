Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Victory Bell is up for grabs when the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are double-digit, 18-point favorites. The contest has a point total of 69.5.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -18 69.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 69.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Duke's games have gone over 69.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 76.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 55.5 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tar Heels games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 13.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

So far this year North Carolina has two wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Tar Heels average 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils give up (26).

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26 points.

The Tar Heels collect 507.3 yards per game, 87.5 more yards than the 419.8 the Blue Devils give up per contest.

North Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 419.8 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Blue Devils have forced (7).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

Duke has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this season (three times over four games with a set point total).

The Blue Devils average 38.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the Tar Heels surrender (29.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.5 points.

The Blue Devils average 160.7 more yards per game (544.5) than the Tar Heels give up per outing (383.8).

When Duke amasses over 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (5).

Season Stats