Oddsmakers heavily favor the Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Ohio is favored by 10 points. The game's point total is set at 54.5.

Odds for Ohio vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -10 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to average 32.8 points per game, 21.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 79.8 points per game, 25.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bobcats games this season is 52.3, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Ohio is winless against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Bobcats rack up 13.8 points per game, 30.7 fewer than the Zips allow per matchup (44.5).

The Bobcats average 138.0 fewer yards per game (312.8), than the Zips allow per outing (450.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Akron Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Akron has one win against the spread.

This year, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Akron's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Zips score 16.3 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Zips rack up 102.7 fewer yards per game (339.3) than the Bobcats allow (442.0).

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats