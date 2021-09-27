Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes the field before the start of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Akron Zips At Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the 10th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 15 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Buckeyes are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 56.5.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -15.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to go over the current 56.5-point total in all four games this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 20.8 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 19.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.3 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has covered the spread two times this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Buckeyes score 29.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (13.5).

Ohio State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 13.5 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 559.3 yards per game, 295.0 more yards than the 264.3 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

In games that Ohio State totals over 264.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, three fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

In Rutgers' four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Rutgers' games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights put up 10.7 more points per game (34.0) than the Buckeyes surrender (23.3).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 59.8 fewer yards per game (351.0) than the Buckeyes allow per contest (410.8).

This year the Scarlet Knights have one turnover, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (6).

Season Stats