A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses meet when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are massive, 10.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 52.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-10.5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 52 points just two times this year.
- Kansas State's games have gone over 52 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 67.1 points per game, 15.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.5 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 11.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Sooners have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Sooners rack up 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats surrender (19.5).
- When Oklahoma records more than 19.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sooners rack up 113.5 more yards per game (443.8) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (330.3).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 330.3 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Wildcats have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has covered the spread two times this season.
- Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This season the Wildcats score 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).
- When Kansas State records more than 16.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 345.5 yards per game, 49.5 more yards than the 296.0 the Sooners allow.
- Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 296.0 yards.
- This year the Wildcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Kansas State
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
345.5
296.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.3
3
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
6