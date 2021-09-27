Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses meet when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are massive, 10.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 52.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -10.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have scored at least 52 points just two times this year.

Kansas State's games have gone over 52 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.1 points per game, 15.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 35.5 points per game, 16.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Sooners and their opponents have scored an average of 63.5 points per game in 2021, 11.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

This season, the Sooners have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Sooners rack up 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats surrender (19.5).

When Oklahoma records more than 19.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sooners rack up 113.5 more yards per game (443.8) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (330.3).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 330.3 yards.

The Sooners have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Wildcats have forced (6).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has covered the spread two times this season.

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Wildcats score 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).

When Kansas State records more than 16.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 345.5 yards per game, 49.5 more yards than the 296.0 the Sooners allow.

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 296.0 yards.

This year the Wildcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (8).

Season Stats