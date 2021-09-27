Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 20th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 6 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Cowboys are 4-point favorites. The point total is set at 49.5 for the outing.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -4 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points only twice this year.

Baylor's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of four chances this season.

Saturday's total is 19.1 points lower than the two team's combined 68.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 13.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.0, 2.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Cowboys rack up 10.0 more points per game (25.8) than the Bears allow (15.8).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 82.5 more yards per game (372.8) than the Bears allow per outing (290.3).

In games that Oklahoma State amasses over 290.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have six takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Bears rack up 23.0 more points per game (42.8) than the Cowboys surrender (19.8).

When Baylor scores more than 19.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears collect 178.0 more yards per game (489.5) than the Cowboys allow (311.5).

In games that Baylor picks up more than 311.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .

Season Stats