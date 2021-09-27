Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) runs at Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Jalen Harris (1) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 41-19. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The point total is 58.

Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -7 58

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points only two times this season.

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of four games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 67.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 59.8, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 58.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered the spread once this year.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more in three chances.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Ducks score 38.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (27.5).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Ducks average 423.0 yards per game, 21.7 more yards than the 401.3 the Cardinal give up per matchup.

When Oregon churns out over 401.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Ducks have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has covered the spread twice this season.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinal score 28.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the Ducks surrender (19.5).

Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinal rack up 75.3 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Ducks allow per matchup (422.8).

The Cardinal have turned the ball over two times, 11 fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats