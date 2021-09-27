Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin rings the victory bell following the completion of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten foes square off when the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is favored by 11 points. The contest has an over/under of 51.5.

Odds for Penn State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -11 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points just two times this year.

So far this season, 75% of Indiana's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Saturday's over/under is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 53.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions put up 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per contest the Hoosiers allow.

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.3 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 86.3 more yards per game (423.8) than the Hoosiers give up per contest (337.5).

When Penn State totals over 337.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Hoosiers score 29.8 points per game, 14.8 more than the Nittany Lions give up (15.0).

When Indiana puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers collect 363.5 yards per game, 36.7 more yards than the 326.8 the Nittany Lions give up.

In games that Indiana amasses more than 326.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Nittany Lions.

Season Stats