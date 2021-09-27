Big Ten foes square off when the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is favored by 11 points. The contest has an over/under of 51.5.
Odds for Penn State vs. Indiana
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-11
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points just two times this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Indiana's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 53.6 points per game in 2021, 2.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Nittany Lions put up 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per contest the Hoosiers allow.
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.3 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect 86.3 more yards per game (423.8) than the Hoosiers give up per contest (337.5).
- When Penn State totals over 337.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- The Hoosiers score 29.8 points per game, 14.8 more than the Nittany Lions give up (15.0).
- When Indiana puts up more than 15.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers collect 363.5 yards per game, 36.7 more yards than the 326.8 the Nittany Lions give up.
- In games that Indiana amasses more than 326.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Nittany Lions.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Indiana
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.3
423.8
Avg. Total Yards
363.5
326.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.5
2
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
5