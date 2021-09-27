Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) bring the fourth-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are 3-point favorites. A 57-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3 57

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in all four games this season.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 25.3 points lower than the two team's combined 82.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.9, 1.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 this year.

The Panthers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.

This year, the Panthers score 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets allow (18.8).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 18.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers average 241.3 more yards per game (547.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (306.5).

Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 306.5 yards.

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (8).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the Yellow Jackets rack up 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Panthers allow (23).

Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers allow per contest (315).

When Georgia Tech amasses over 315 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have six takeaways .

Season Stats