The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) bring the fourth-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 23 passing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Panthers are 3-point favorites. A 57-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3
57
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in all four games this season.
- Georgia Tech's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 25.3 points lower than the two team's combined 82.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 55.9, 1.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Panthers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.
- This year, the Panthers score 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets allow (18.8).
- When Pittsburgh scores more than 18.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers average 241.3 more yards per game (547.8) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (306.5).
- Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 306.5 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (8).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Yellow Jackets rack up 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Panthers allow (23).
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 23 points.
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers allow per contest (315).
- When Georgia Tech amasses over 315 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
52.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
23
Avg. Points Allowed
18.8
547.8
Avg. Total Yards
386
315
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.5
5
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
8