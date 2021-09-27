Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is favored by 2 points. The over/under is set at 47.5.
Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-2
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 51.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 11.9 points more than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 58.6 points, a number 11.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 55.1 points, 7.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 2 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Purdue's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.
- The Boilermakers score five more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers give up (21.3).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.3 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (272.8).
- In games that Purdue totals over 272.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2 points or more (in two chances).
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Gophers average 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers allow (14.3).
- Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers average 43.3 more yards per game (344.3) than the Boilermakers give up (301).
- In games that Minnesota picks up over 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Minnesota
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.5
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
406.5
Avg. Total Yards
344.3
301
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
272.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
7