Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) scores a touchdown with a roll into the end zone in front of multiple Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is favored by 2 points. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -2 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 51.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.9 points more than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 58.6 points, a number 11.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 55.1 points, 7.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 2 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Boilermakers score five more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers give up (21.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.3 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (272.8).

In games that Purdue totals over 272.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2 points or more (in two chances).

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers average 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers allow (14.3).

Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.

The Golden Gophers average 43.3 more yards per game (344.3) than the Boilermakers give up (301).

In games that Minnesota picks up over 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Boilermakers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats