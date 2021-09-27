Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls running back Khalan Griffin (6) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a tight game between C-USA opponents when the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rice Stadium. Southern Miss is a 2.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 45 points.

Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Rice -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in all four games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.3 points per game, 27.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.9 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Rice is winless against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Rice's games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.

The Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.8).

The Owls average only 18.2 more yards per game (356.0) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (337.8).

The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (5).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread once this season.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Golden Eagles average 16.8 points per game, 26.7 fewer than the Owls surrender (43.5).

The Golden Eagles average 195.3 fewer yards per game (266.5) than the Owls give up per contest (461.8).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Owls have forced (3).

Season Stats