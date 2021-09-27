Oddsmakers expect a tight game between C-USA opponents when the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rice Stadium. Southern Miss is a 2.5-point underdogs. This game has an over/under of 45 points.
Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rice
-2.5
45
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in all four games this season.
- Southern Miss' games have gone over 45 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.8, is 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.3 points per game, 27.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Owls games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.9 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Rice is winless against the spread.
- The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Rice's games this year have hit the over in all four opportunities.
- The Owls score 10.8 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.8).
- The Owls average only 18.2 more yards per game (356.0) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (337.8).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (5).
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has covered the spread once this season.
- The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Golden Eagles average 16.8 points per game, 26.7 fewer than the Owls surrender (43.5).
- The Golden Eagles average 195.3 fewer yards per game (266.5) than the Owls give up per contest (461.8).
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Owls have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|Southern Miss
18.0
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
43.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
356.0
Avg. Total Yards
266.5
461.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.8
10
Giveaways
8
3
Takeaways
5