Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 50.5 points.

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3.5 50.5

Over/under insights

Last year, San Francisco's games went over 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, five (out of 16) times.

A total of 11 Green Bay games last season (out of 18) went over 50.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 4.8 more points per game (55.3) a season ago than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game last season, 3.0 fewer than the over/under for this game.

The average total the 49ers had set in matchups last year was 3.4 less points than this outing's point total.

Packers games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The 49ers covered the spread once last season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

San Francisco's games hit the over eight out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the 49ers racked up just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers gave up (23.1).

San Francisco was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last season when the team recorded more than 23.1 points.

The 49ers collected 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers allowed per contest (334) last season.

San Francisco was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall when the team picked up more than 334 yards last season.

The 49ers turned the ball over 31 times last year, 13 more turnovers than the Packers forced (18).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay went 10-6-0 ATS last year.

The Packers covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

In Green Bay's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

The Packers put up 31.8 points per game last season, 7.4 more than the 49ers allowed (24.4).

Green Bay was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall last season when the team recorded more than 24.4 points.

The Packers collected 389 yards per game last season, 74.6 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers gave up per contest.

Green Bay was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall when the team amassed over 314.4 yards last year.

Last year the Packers had 11 turnovers, nine fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

San Francisco had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers were winless ATS (0-3).

Last year, in eight home games, San Francisco hit the over four times.

Last season, 49ers home games averaged 47.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Away from home last season, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Green Bay went over the total in five of eight away games last season.

The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

