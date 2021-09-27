San Jose State vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The San Jose State Spartans (2-2) are overwhelming 27.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-4). The game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for San Jose State vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -27.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points only once this year.

In 60% of New Mexico State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 38.4 points per game, 13.1 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.1 points lower than the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 60.1, 8.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 4.4 more than the set total in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in four games this season.

San Jose State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Spartans score 15.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Aggies surrender (33.6).

The Spartans rack up 332.3 yards per game, 126.5 fewer yards than the 458.8 the Aggies give up per outing.

The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Aggies have forced (10).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Aggies average 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.0 the Spartans surrender.

New Mexico State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.

The Aggies collect 347.4 yards per game, just 1.9 more than the 345.5 the Spartans allow.

When New Mexico State picks up more than 345.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, seven more than the Spartans' takeaways (2).

