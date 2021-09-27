Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

AAC rivals meet when the SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU is favored by 20.5 points. The total is 68 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for SMU vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total SMU -20.5 68

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have scored at least 68 points only two times this season.

South Florida's games have yet to go over 68 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.2 points more than the 57.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 68.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

So far this year SMU has two wins against the spread.

The Mustangs covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Mustangs rack up 43.0 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulls allow per contest (34.8).

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.8 points.

The Mustangs rack up 549.8 yards per game, 46.3 more yards than the 503.5 the Bulls allow per outing.

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 503.5 yards.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Bulls average 21.3 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 the Mustangs surrender.

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Bulls rack up 331.3 yards per game, 110.5 fewer yards than the 441.8 the Mustangs allow.

The Bulls have six giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats