The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2), who have college football's 18th-ranked pass defense, take on the Troy Trojans (2-2) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gamecocks are 7-point favorites. The total is 44.5 points for this game.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -7 44.5

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points only one time this year.

Troy's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.7 points above the 33.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gamecocks games this season is 51.0, 6.5 points more than Saturday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 9.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has covered the spread twice this year.

South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Gamecocks put up 22.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the Trojans give up per contest (15.5).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.5 points.

The Gamecocks collect 79.5 more yards per game (323.0) than the Trojans allow per outing (243.5).

In games that South Carolina piles up over 243.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have seven takeaways .

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Troy's games this season have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Trojans average 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks surrender (18.3).

Troy is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.3 points.

The Trojans collect 45.7 more yards per game (344.5) than the Gamecocks give up (298.8).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 298.8 yards.

The Trojans have five giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 10 takeaways .

