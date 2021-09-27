Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked pass offense will play the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 9.5 points in the outing. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -9.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just once this year.

In 75% of Mississippi State's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

Saturday's total is 4.6 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 4.4 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 9.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

So far this season Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Texas A&M's games this year have not hit the over yet in five opportunities.

This year, the Aggies score just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs allow (25.8).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.

The Aggies average 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (323.3).

In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (7).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

So far this year Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Bulldogs average 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies allow (9.3).

Mississippi State is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 9.3 points.

The Bulldogs collect 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.

When Mississippi State piles up more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Aggies' takeaways (4).

Season Stats