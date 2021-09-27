September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:
Publish date:
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked pass offense will play the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 9.5 points in the outing. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-9.5

47.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just once this year.
  • In 75% of Mississippi State's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
  • Saturday's total is 4.6 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
  • The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 4.4 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.
  • The 47.5-point total for this game is 9.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • So far this season Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Texas A&M's games this year have not hit the over yet in five opportunities.
  • This year, the Aggies score just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs allow (25.8).
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.
  • The Aggies average 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (323.3).
  • In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

  • So far this year Mississippi State has one win against the spread.
  • Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • This year the Bulldogs average 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies allow (9.3).
  • Mississippi State is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 9.3 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.
  • When Mississippi State piles up more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Aggies' takeaways (4).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsMississippi State

23.8

Avg. Points Scored

28.3

9.3

Avg. Points Allowed

25.8

396.0

Avg. Total Yards

426.3

290.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

323.3

8

Giveaways

7

4

Takeaways

7