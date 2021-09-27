The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the sixth-ranked pass offense will play the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the fourth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 9.5 points in the outing. The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-9.5
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just once this year.
- In 75% of Mississippi State's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- Saturday's total is 4.6 points lower than the two team's combined 52.1 points per game average.
- The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 4.4 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- The 47.5-point total for this game is 9.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- So far this season Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Texas A&M's games this year have not hit the over yet in five opportunities.
- This year, the Aggies score just 2.0 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs allow (25.8).
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.
- The Aggies average 72.7 more yards per game (396.0) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (323.3).
- In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (7).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- So far this year Mississippi State has one win against the spread.
- Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year the Bulldogs average 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies allow (9.3).
- Mississippi State is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 9.3 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 426.3 yards per game, 136.0 more yards than the 290.3 the Aggies allow.
- When Mississippi State piles up more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Aggies' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Mississippi State
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
9.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
396.0
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
290.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
8
Giveaways
7
4
Takeaways
7