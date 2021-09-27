Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy warms up before their game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) are favored by 4 points when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The contest's over/under is 67.

Odds for Texas vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Texas -4 67

Over/Under Insights

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points just once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 17.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 49 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Longhorns games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67 total in this game is 11 points higher than the 56 average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 3-1-0 this season.

The Longhorns have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.

Texas' games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Longhorns put up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).

When Texas puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Longhorns rack up 96.2 more yards per game (487.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (391.3).

When Texas picks up over 391.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season the Horned Frogs average 14.4 more points per game (37.7) than the Longhorns allow (23.3).

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 50 more yards per game (458.3) than the Longhorns allow (408.3).

In games that TCU churns out more than 408.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).

Season Stats