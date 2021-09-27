The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) are favored by 4 points when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The contest's over/under is 67.
Odds for Texas vs. TCU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-4
67
Over/Under Insights
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points just once this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.5, is 17.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 49 points per game, 18 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 67 total in this game is 11 points higher than the 56 average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 3-1-0 this season.
- The Longhorns have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- The Longhorns put up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).
- When Texas puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Longhorns rack up 96.2 more yards per game (487.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (391.3).
- When Texas picks up over 391.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has not covered the spread yet this season.
- This season the Horned Frogs average 14.4 more points per game (37.7) than the Longhorns allow (23.3).
- TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 50 more yards per game (458.3) than the Longhorns allow (408.3).
- In games that TCU churns out more than 408.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|TCU
46.8
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
487.5
Avg. Total Yards
458.3
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
391.3
4
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5