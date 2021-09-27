Toledo vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (2-2) are heavy 26-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-4). The over/under is set at 58 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -26 58

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 58 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of four games this season.

Saturday's total is 15 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 8.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rockets and their opponents score an average of 57 points per game, one fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 58.9 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread twice this season.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Rockets score 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen give up (47.8).

The Rockets collect 151.0 fewer yards per game (382.3), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (533.3).

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has covered the spread twice this year.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 26 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This season the Minutemen put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Rockets surrender (19).

UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19 points.

The Minutemen collect 305.3 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 338 the Rockets give up.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats