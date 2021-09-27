Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The over/under is set at 64.

Odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -3.5 64

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in three of four games this season.

East Carolina's games have gone over 64 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.1 points under the 67.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Green Wave games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 64 total in this game is 5.9 points above the 58.1 average total in Pirates games this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Green Wave rack up 6.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Pirates allow (29.8).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.

The Green Wave rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Pirates give up per contest (497.8).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Pirates have forced a turnover (8) this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Pirates have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Pirates rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Green Wave surrender (37.3).

The Pirates collect 398.8 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 449.5 the Green Wave give up.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over seven times, while the Green Wave have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats