The Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The over/under is set at 64.
Odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulane
-3.5
64
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in three of four games this season.
- East Carolina's games have gone over 64 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.1 points under the 67.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Green Wave games this season feature an average total of 64.8 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64 total in this game is 5.9 points above the 58.1 average total in Pirates games this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Green Wave rack up 6.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Pirates allow (29.8).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.
- The Green Wave rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Pirates give up per contest (497.8).
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Pirates have forced a turnover (8) this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- This year, the Pirates have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Pirates rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Green Wave surrender (37.3).
- The Pirates collect 398.8 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 449.5 the Green Wave give up.
- This season the Pirates have turned the ball over seven times, while the Green Wave have forced 7 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|East Carolina
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.3
37.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
420.0
Avg. Total Yards
398.8
449.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
497.8
10
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
8