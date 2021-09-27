Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) will test their 20th-ranked pass offense against the Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 3 passing defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The game's point total is 57.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just twice this season.

Houston's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 2.8 points above Friday's over/under.

The 46.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.2 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 57 total in this game is 3.5 points above the 53.5 average total in Cougars games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

This year, the Golden Hurricane score 9.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Cougars surrender (16.3).

When Tulsa scores more than 16.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars allow per matchup.

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 247.5 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have six giveaways this season, while the Cougars have six takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

So far this season Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Cougars rack up 4.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.5).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Cougars rack up 32.3 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (394.8).

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over five times, while the Golden Hurricane have forced 5 turnovers.

