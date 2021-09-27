UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-1) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Liberty Flames (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The game's point total is 49.5.

Odds for UAB vs. Liberty

Favorite Spread Total UAB -1.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points just one time this season.

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.4 points above the 36.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Flames games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has covered the spread twice this year.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 1.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Blazers put up 11.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Flames allow (15.3).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.3 points.

The Blazers collect 131.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Flames allow per contest (251.8).

When UAB totals more than 251.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).

Liberty Stats and Trends

So far this year Liberty has two wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Flames score 13.0 more points per game (33.8) than the Blazers give up (20.8).

When Liberty records more than 20.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Flames average 91.3 more yards per game (418.8) than the Blazers give up (327.5).

In games that Liberty amasses more than 327.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Flames have two giveaways this season, while the Blazers have six takeaways .

Season Stats