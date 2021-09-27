Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) out runs the tackle of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy is a 15.5-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 56.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Navy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCF -15.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in all three games this season.

Navy's games have yet to go over 56.5 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.8 points higher than the combined 54.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 62.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.8 more than the 56.5 total in this contest.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 67.8 points, a number 11.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5 over/under in this game is 12.7 points higher than the 43.8 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

So far this year UCF has one win against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Knights rack up 11.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Midshipmen allow (33.3).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.3 points.

The Knights average 195.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Midshipmen allow per contest (357.7).

In games that UCF picks up more than 357.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Midshipmen have forced three.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has covered the spread one time this season.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Navy's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Midshipmen score 19.0 fewer points per game (10.0) than the Knights give up (29.0).

The Midshipmen rack up 255.3 yards per game, 99.0 fewer yards than the 354.3 the Knights give up.

This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats