The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack will take on the No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the fifth-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bruins are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 55 in this game.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3.5 55

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in three of four games this season.

Arizona State's games have yet to go over 55 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 16.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.7 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 65.4, 10.4 points above Saturday's total of 55.

In 2021, games involving the Sun Devils have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 3-1-0 this year.

The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Bruins put up 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils surrender per matchup (16.0).

When UCLA records more than 16.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bruins rack up 180.5 more yards per game (428.0) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (247.5).

When UCLA churns out more than 247.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Bruins have three turnovers, three fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (6).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Arizona State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Sun Devils average 32.5 points per game, 7.2 more than the Bruins allow (25.3).

When Arizona State scores more than 25.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 437.0 yards per game, 42.7 more yards than the 394.3 the Bruins allow.

When Arizona State amasses over 394.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).

