The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack will take on the No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the fifth-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bruins are favored by 3.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 55 in this game.
Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-3.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55 points in three of four games this season.
- Arizona State's games have yet to go over 55 points this season.
- The two teams combine to score 71 points per game, 16.0 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 13.7 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 65.4, 10.4 points above Saturday's total of 55.
- In 2021, games involving the Sun Devils have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- The Bruins put up 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils surrender per matchup (16.0).
- When UCLA records more than 16.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bruins rack up 180.5 more yards per game (428.0) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (247.5).
- When UCLA churns out more than 247.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have three turnovers, three fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (6).
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- Arizona State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Sun Devils average 32.5 points per game, 7.2 more than the Bruins allow (25.3).
- When Arizona State scores more than 25.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils collect 437.0 yards per game, 42.7 more yards than the 394.3 the Bruins allow.
- When Arizona State amasses over 394.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Arizona State
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
16.0
428.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.0
394.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
247.5
3
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
6