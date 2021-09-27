The USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Folsom Field. Colorado is a touchdown underdog. The point total is 51.
Odds for USC vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-7
51
Over/Under Insights
- USC has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in three of four games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 59.5, 8.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The 51 total in this game is 2.8 points above the 48.2 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
USC Stats and Trends
- So far this year USC has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Trojans have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- USC's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Trojans average 12 more points per game (32.5) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.5).
- When USC records more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 69.5 more yards per game (425.5) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (356).
- When USC amasses over 356 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Buffaloes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Buffaloes rack up 13.2 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Trojans allow (27).
- The Buffaloes rack up 239 yards per game, 152.3 fewer yards than the 391.3 the Trojans give up.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over three times, five fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Colorado
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
13.8
27
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
239
391.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356
9
Giveaways
3
8
Takeaways
2