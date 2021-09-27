Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) gets past the Oregon State Beavers defense and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Folsom Field. Colorado is a touchdown underdog. The point total is 51.

Odds for USC vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total USC -7 51

Over/Under Insights

USC has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in three of four games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 59.5, 8.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The 51 total in this game is 2.8 points above the 48.2 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

So far this year USC has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Trojans average 12 more points per game (32.5) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.5).

When USC records more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Trojans rack up 69.5 more yards per game (425.5) than the Buffaloes allow per outing (356).

When USC amasses over 356 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.

This year, the Buffaloes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Buffaloes rack up 13.2 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Trojans allow (27).

The Buffaloes rack up 239 yards per game, 152.3 fewer yards than the 391.3 the Trojans give up.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over three times, five fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats