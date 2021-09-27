UTEP vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The UTEP Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Old Dominion is a 4-point underdog. An over/under of 49.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for UTEP vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -4 49.5

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points or more only once this year.

Old Dominion and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in all four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 2.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.3 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Miners games this season feature an average total of 55.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Miners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Miners average 7.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Monarchs surrender (32.3).

The Miners average 401.0 yards per game, 86.0 more yards than the 315.0 the Monarchs allow per matchup.

In games that UTEP amasses more than 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Monarchs have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Monarchs average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.5 the Miners allow.

When Old Dominion records more than 24.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs collect 51.5 more yards per game (369.5) than the Miners allow (318.0).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 318.0 yards.

This year the Monarchs have turned the ball over six times, while the Miners have forced 6 turnovers.

Season Stats