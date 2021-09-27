Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) are massive 20-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-4). An over/under of 56.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for UTSA vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -20 56.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points just two times this year.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.3 points per game, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 61.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played four games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Roadrunners put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (37.3) than the Rebels surrender (39.5).

The Roadrunners rack up 443.8 yards per game, 28.0 fewer yards than the 471.8 the Rebels give up per contest.

The Roadrunners have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have six takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UNLV has two wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 20 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Rebels score just 1.2 more points per game (19.0) than the Roadrunners give up (17.8).

When UNLV scores more than 17.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Rebels rack up just 19.5 fewer yards per game (264.3) than the Roadrunners give up (283.8).

When UNLV churns out over 283.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Rebels have four turnovers, three fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (7).

Season Stats