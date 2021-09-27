Vanderbilt vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3) are big 14.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (0-5). The game has a point total set at 52.

Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -14.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points only twice this season.

UConn's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 26.7, is 25.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 26.4 points under the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Commodores games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 3.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in four games this season.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Commodores average 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies give up (41.6).

The Commodores collect 179.3 fewer yards per game (284.5) than the Huskies allow per matchup (463.8).

This year, the Commodores have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (4).

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has covered the spread two times this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more (in four chances).

UConn's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Huskies score 22.6 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Commodores surrender (36.8).

The Huskies rack up 219.6 yards per game, 208.7 fewer yards than the 428.3 the Commodores allow.

The Huskies have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats