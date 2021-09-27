The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3) are big 14.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (0-5). The game has a point total set at 52.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vanderbilt
-14.5
52
Over/Under Insights
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points only twice this season.
- UConn's games have gone over 52 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 26.7, is 25.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 26.4 points under the 78.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Commodores games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52-point over/under for this game is 3.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Commodores average 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies give up (41.6).
- The Commodores collect 179.3 fewer yards per game (284.5) than the Huskies allow per matchup (463.8).
- This year, the Commodores have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Vanderbilt at SISportsbook.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more (in four chances).
- UConn's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Huskies score 22.6 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Commodores surrender (36.8).
- The Huskies rack up 219.6 yards per game, 208.7 fewer yards than the 428.3 the Commodores allow.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over six more times (8 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Vanderbilt
|Stats
|UConn
12.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.2
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
41.6
284.5
Avg. Total Yards
219.6
428.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.8
8
Giveaways
8
2
Takeaways
4