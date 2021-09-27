The Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field. The over/under is 60.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-7
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 60.5 points in a game this season.
- Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.6 points per game average.
- The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.2 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 63.5 points, three more than the set total in this contest.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played four games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.
- This year, the Demon Deacons average 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals give up (26).
- When Wake Forest scores more than 26 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons collect only 12.2 more yards per game (430.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (418.3).
- Wake Forest is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 418.3 yards.
- The Demon Deacons have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have five takeaways .
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- Louisville's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Cardinals average 17.5 more points per game (31.8) than the Demon Deacons surrender (14.3).
- When Louisville scores more than 14.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinals average 65.2 more yards per game (423) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (357.8).
- When Louisville churns out more than 357.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season the Cardinals have four turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Louisville
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.8
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26
430.5
Avg. Total Yards
423
357.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.3
4
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
5