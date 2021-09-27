Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) are touchdown underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Truist Field. The over/under is 60.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -7 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 60.5 points in a game this season.

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.6 points per game average.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.2 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 63.5 points, three more than the set total in this contest.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over yet in four opportunities.

This year, the Demon Deacons average 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals give up (26).

When Wake Forest scores more than 26 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons collect only 12.2 more yards per game (430.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (418.3).

Wake Forest is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 418.3 yards.

The Demon Deacons have four giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have five takeaways .

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Louisville's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Cardinals average 17.5 more points per game (31.8) than the Demon Deacons surrender (14.3).

When Louisville scores more than 14.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals average 65.2 more yards per game (423) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (357.8).

When Louisville churns out more than 357.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Cardinals have four turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (11).

Season Stats