Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Reser Stadium. Washington is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 for the contest.

Odds for Washington vs. Oregon State

Favorite Spread Total Washington -2.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 8.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.8 points per game, 15.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 51.2, 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54.5 .

The 64.1 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 9.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

This season, the Huskies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Huskies rack up 25.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Beavers give up per matchup (21.0).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Huskies collect 389.5 yards per game, 20.0 more yards than the 369.5 the Beavers give up per matchup.

The Huskies have eight giveaways this season, while the Beavers have nine takeaways .

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Beavers rack up 38.3 points per game, 20.5 more than the Huskies surrender (17.8).

When Oregon State puts up more than 17.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Beavers rack up 473.5 yards per game, 137.5 more yards than the 336.0 the Huskies allow.

In games that Oregon State totals more than 336.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Beavers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (6).

