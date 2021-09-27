Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) take the No.25 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 20 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Mountaineers are 7.5-point favorites. An over/under of 57 is set for the contest.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -7.5 57

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

So far this season, 75% of Texas Tech's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.

The two teams combine to score 71.3 points per game, 14.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Mountaineers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Mountaineers average just 1.0 fewer point per game (32.5) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).

The Mountaineers collect 365.5 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 377.8 the Red Raiders allow per contest.

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (6).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Texas Tech has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Red Raiders put up 22.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Mountaineers allow (16.8).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Red Raiders collect 152.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Mountaineers allow (308.3).

When Texas Tech amasses more than 308.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (3).

Season Stats