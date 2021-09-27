Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 58.5.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -5.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.

Buffalo's games have gone over 58.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Broncos score three more points per game (27.3) than the Bulls surrender (24.3).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Broncos average 397 yards per game, 24.5 more yards than the 372.5 the Bulls allow per matchup.

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 372.5 yards.

The Broncos have two giveaways this season, while the Bulls have five takeaways .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Bulls rack up 10.2 more points per game (33) than the Broncos allow (22.8).

Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Bulls collect 408.3 yards per game, 104 more yards than the 304.3 the Broncos give up.

When Buffalo churns out over 304.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bulls have three giveaways this season, while the Broncos have seven takeaways .

Season Stats