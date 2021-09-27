Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) tosss the ball to running back Chez Mellusi (6) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211848djp

The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are small, 1.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. An over/under of 43.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -1.5 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more just one time this season.

Michigan's games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 15.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 33.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 49 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 54.9 points, 11.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wisconsin has one win against the spread.

The Badgers have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Badgers put up 19 points per game, 7.2 more than the Wolverines give up per contest (11.8).

When Wisconsin scores more than 11.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Badgers collect 94.2 more yards per game (399) than the Wolverines allow per outing (304.8).

When Wisconsin amasses more than 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Wolverines average 19.0 more points per game (40.3) than the Badgers give up (21.3).

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Wolverines average 244.5 more yards per game (454.8) than the Badgers allow (210.3).

When Michigan picks up more than 210.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (2).

Season Stats