Air Force vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked run defense will host the Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) and the first-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Lobos are 10.5-point underdogs. The point total is 48.5.

Odds for Air Force vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -10.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points only once this year.

New Mexico's games have gone over 48.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 49.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 53.0 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Air Force has two wins against the spread.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Falcons score 9.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Lobos give up (24.0).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons rack up 444.8 yards per game, 118.5 more yards than the 326.3 the Lobos allow per matchup.

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 326.3 yards.

This year, the Falcons have two turnovers, five fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (7).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this year.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Lobos put up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Falcons surrender.

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.

The Lobos collect 319.3 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 300.5 the Falcons give up.

In games that New Mexico churns out more than 300.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Lobos have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Season Stats