Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) when they host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between SEC foes at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is favored by 14.5 points. The over/under is 79 for the outing.

Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -14.5 79

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have not yet scored more than 79 points in a game this year.

Saturday's total is 20.2 points lower than the two team's combined 99.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 40.8 points more than the 38.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 18.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

So far this season Alabama has two wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Crimson Tide score 46.5 points per game, 25.8 more than the Rebels give up per matchup (20.7).

When Alabama records more than 20.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up 119.1 more yards per game (463.8) than the Rebels give up per matchup (344.7).

Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 344.7 yards.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Rebels have forced (5).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is undefeated against the spread this season.

The Rebels average 52.7 points per game, 35.2 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (17.5).

When Ole Miss scores more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rebels average 351.8 more yards per game (635.3) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (283.5).

In games that Ole Miss churns out over 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats