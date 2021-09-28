Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) when they host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between SEC foes at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is favored by 14.5 points. The over/under is 79 for the outing.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-14.5
79
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have not yet scored more than 79 points in a game this year.
- Saturday's total is 20.2 points lower than the two team's combined 99.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 40.8 points more than the 38.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Crimson Tide games have an average total of 60.3 points this season, 18.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 73.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- So far this season Alabama has two wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 14.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Crimson Tide score 46.5 points per game, 25.8 more than the Rebels give up per matchup (20.7).
- When Alabama records more than 20.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 119.1 more yards per game (463.8) than the Rebels give up per matchup (344.7).
- Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 344.7 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Rebels have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is undefeated against the spread this season.
- The Rebels average 52.7 points per game, 35.2 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (17.5).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rebels average 351.8 more yards per game (635.3) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (283.5).
- In games that Ole Miss churns out over 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Ole Miss
46.5
Avg. Points Scored
52.7
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
463.8
Avg. Total Yards
635.3
283.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.7
2
Giveaways
2
7
Takeaways
5