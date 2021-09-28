The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is a 10-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 55.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
-10
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more only once this season.
- Georgia State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 50.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 59.3 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Appalachian State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Mountaineers rack up 32.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (36.3).
- The Mountaineers rack up 476.3 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 414.5 the Panthers give up per outing.
- When Appalachian State piles up more than 414.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).
- Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Panthers put up 17.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Mountaineers surrender (21.0).
- The Panthers collect 43.7 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (361.0).
- In games that Georgia State churns out more than 361.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Georgia State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
17.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
476.3
Avg. Total Yards
317.3
361.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.5
5
Giveaways
6
4
Takeaways
3