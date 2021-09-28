Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is a 10-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 55.5.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -10 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points or more only once this season.

Georgia State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 50.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.0 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 59.3 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Mountaineers rack up 32.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (36.3).

The Mountaineers rack up 476.3 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 414.5 the Panthers give up per outing.

When Appalachian State piles up more than 414.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Panthers put up 17.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Mountaineers surrender (21.0).

The Panthers collect 43.7 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (361.0).

In games that Georgia State churns out more than 361.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).

Season Stats