The Army Black Knights (4-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3). The game has an over/under of 47.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Army vs. Ball State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Army
-7.5
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- Ball State's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 4.5 points fewer than the 52 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Black Knights games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.8 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 8.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Army has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Black Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Black Knights average 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (33.0).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.0 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 415.0 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 438.0 the Cardinals give up per contest.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (2).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Ball State is winless against the spread.
- The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- Ball State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Black Knights allow (19.0).
- The Cardinals average 40.0 more yards per game (317.8) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (277.8).
- Ball State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 277.8 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Ball State
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.0
415.0
Avg. Total Yards
317.8
277.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438.0
1
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
2