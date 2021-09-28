Sep 25, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights (4-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3). The game has an over/under of 47.5.

Odds for Army vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Army -7.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Ball State's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points fewer than the 52 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Black Knights games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 8.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Army has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Black Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Black Knights average 39.0 points per game, 6.0 more than the Cardinals allow per matchup (33.0).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.0 points.

The Black Knights rack up 415.0 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 438.0 the Cardinals give up per contest.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (2).

Ball State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Ball State is winless against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Black Knights allow (19.0).

The Cardinals average 40.0 more yards per game (317.8) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (277.8).

Ball State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 277.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

