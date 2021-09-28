Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. The over/under for the game is set at 57.

Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -6.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just twice this year.

Nevada's games have gone over 57 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.0 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 63.4, 6.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Broncos have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Broncos score 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (21.7).

When Boise State records more than 21.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Broncos collect 370.5 yards per game, 33.5 more yards than the 337.0 the Wolf Pack allow per outing.

In games that Boise State piles up more than 337.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Nevada has two wins against the spread.

Nevada's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 29.3 points per game, 11.0 more than the Broncos give up (18.3).

When Nevada scores more than 18.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos allow (420.0).

The Wolf Pack have two giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats