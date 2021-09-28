Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are overwhelming 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Houston Texans (1-2). The over/under for the outing is set at 48.

Odds for Bills vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Total Bills -16.5 48

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points just once this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 5.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, eight fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents score an average of 47.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has covered the spread two times this year.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills average 31.3 points per game, six more than the Texans allow per matchup (25.3).

When Buffalo puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bills average only three more yards per game (388.7), than the Texans allow per outing (385.7).

This year, the Bills have three turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (5).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has covered the spread two times this year.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Texans score 22.3 points per game, 7.6 more than the Bills allow (14.7).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.

The Texans collect 314.7 yards per game, 62 more yards than the 252.7 the Bills allow.

In games that Houston piles up over 252.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Texans have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bills have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Bills home games average 46.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

This season, Texans away games average 48.0 points, which equals this contest's over/under.

