Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) are 7.5-point favorites on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (3-1). The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total BYU -7.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points or more just one time this year.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.5, is equal to Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points greater than the 49.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 60.5 points, one more than the set over/under in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season BYU has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

BYU's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Cougars put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (28) than the Aggies give up (29.8).

The Cougars rack up 78 fewer yards per game (385) than the Aggies allow per contest (463).

The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 3-1-0 this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Aggies average 12.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars give up (19.3).

When Utah State scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies average 143.5 more yards per game (533.3) than the Cougars allow (389.8).

In games that Utah State totals over 389.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aggies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats