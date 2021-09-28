Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 52.5.

Odds for Cal vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Cal -7.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of four games this season.

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.6 points fewer than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Bears games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 8.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Cal has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Golden Bears average just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.8) than the Cougars surrender (29.8).

When Cal puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Bears average 26.5 more yards per game (440.8) than the Cougars allow per matchup (414.3).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 414.3 yards.

This year, the Golden Bears have five turnovers, five fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (10).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has covered the spread one time this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Washington State's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Cougars average 5.8 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Golden Bears surrender (29.3).

The Cougars collect 61.2 fewer yards per game (354.8) than the Golden Bears give up (416.0).

The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats