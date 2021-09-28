Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) comes off the field after tumbling out of bounds on a run in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions (0-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to break their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. The point total is set at 42.5.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bears -3.5 42.5

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points only once this year.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.6, is 6.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 14.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 45.3 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

So far this season Chicago has one win against the spread.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Bears average 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions give up (31.7).

The Bears collect 191.7 yards per game, 192.3 fewer yards than the 384.0 the Lions give up per outing.

This year, the Bears have three turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (4).

Lions stats and trends

Thus far this year Detroit has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Lions have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Lions rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears give up (25.7).

The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353.0) than the Bears give up per contest (350.7).

The Lions have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Bears home games this season is 44.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Lions away games this season average 49.5 total points, 7.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

