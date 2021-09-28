Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates after taking a knee to run the clock out on a win in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) are only 2.5-point favorites against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The game has a point total set at 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -2.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 75% of Notre Dame's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to score 78.3 points per game, 27.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 50.8, 0.3 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

So far this season Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Bearcats average 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish surrender (23.3).

When Cincinnati records more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 56.0 more yards per game (420.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (364.3).

Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 364.3 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread two times this season.

This year, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Fighting Irish score 35.3 points per game, 20.3 more than the Bearcats surrender (15.0).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 15.0 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 67.6 more yards per game (366.3) than the Bearcats give up per outing (298.7).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 298.7 yards.

This season the Fighting Irish have five turnovers, four fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats