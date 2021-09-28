The No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) are only 2.5-point favorites against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The game has a point total set at 50.5.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-2.5
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points just two times this season.
- So far this season, 75% of Notre Dame's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to score 78.3 points per game, 27.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 50.8, 0.3 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- So far this season Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Bearcats average 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish surrender (23.3).
- When Cincinnati records more than 23.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bearcats rack up 56.0 more yards per game (420.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (364.3).
- Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 364.3 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (11).
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has covered the spread two times this season.
- This year, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).
- The Fighting Irish score 35.3 points per game, 20.3 more than the Bearcats surrender (15.0).
- Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 15.0 points.
- The Fighting Irish rack up 67.6 more yards per game (366.3) than the Bearcats give up per outing (298.7).
- Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 298.7 yards.
- This season the Fighting Irish have five turnovers, four fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Notre Dame
43.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
420.3
Avg. Total Yards
366.3
298.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.3
6
Giveaways
5
9
Takeaways
11