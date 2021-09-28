Oddsmakers project the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is 45.5 for the game.
Odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bengals
-7.5
45.5
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
- Jacksonville's games have gone over 45.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 5.1 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 48.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.8 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 44.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bengals put up 22.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Jaguars allow per outing (30.3).
- The Bengals rack up 124 fewer yards per game (294) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (418).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five times this season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Jaguars score just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18).
- Jacksonville is 0-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18 points.
- The Jaguars rack up just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals give up (317).
- In games that Jacksonville amasses more than 317 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Bengals' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
- This season, Jaguars away games average 45.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.
