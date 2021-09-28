Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes the game in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

Oddsmakers project the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is 45.5 for the game.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -7.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 45.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 5.1 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 48.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.8 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 44.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bengals put up 22.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Jaguars allow per outing (30.3).

The Bengals rack up 124 fewer yards per game (294) than the Jaguars allow per matchup (418).

The Bengals have turned the ball over five times this season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Jaguars score just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18).

Jacksonville is 0-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18 points.

The Jaguars rack up just two fewer yards per game (315) than the Bengals give up (317).

In games that Jacksonville amasses more than 317 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Bengals' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.5 points, equal to this matchup's over/under.

