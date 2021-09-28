Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) talks to an official during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's fifth-ranked scoring defense, square off against the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) and their 23rd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Tigers are heavy, 16-point favorites. An over/under of 46.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -16 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 16.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 28.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.2 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 10.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Tigers rack up 21.8 points per game, 5.5 more than the Eagles allow per outing (16.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Tigers average only 7.0 more yards per game (295.5), than the Eagles allow per matchup (288.5).

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles rack up 41.3 points per game, 29.3 more than the Tigers allow (12.0).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 12.0 points.

The Eagles collect 120.3 more yards per game (416.8) than the Tigers give up per contest (296.5).

In games that Boston College churns out over 296.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

Season Stats