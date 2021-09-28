Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Cleveland Browns (2-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (1-2) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The game has an over/under of 53 points.
Odds for Browns vs. Vikings
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Browns
-2
53
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined for 53 points or more just one time this year.
- Minnesota's games have gone over 53 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.
- The 53 over/under in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Vikings games this season.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Browns rack up just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrender (26).
- When Cleveland records more than 26 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Browns rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (410), than the Vikings allow per contest (409.7).
- Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 409.7 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- This year, the Vikings have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Vikings put up nine more points per game (29) than the Browns allow (20).
- Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.
- The Vikings collect 176.3 more yards per game (425) than the Browns allow per matchup (248.7).
- When Minnesota picks up more than 248.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Browns have forced turnovers (2).
Home and road insights
- This season, Vikings home games average 54.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (53).
- Browns away games this season average 54.5 total points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (53).
