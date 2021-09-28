Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Cleveland Browns (2-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (1-2) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The game has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Browns vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Browns -2 53

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined for 53 points or more just one time this year.

Minnesota's games have gone over 53 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 53.

The 53 over/under in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Vikings games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Browns rack up just 2.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrender (26).

When Cleveland records more than 26 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Browns rack up only 0.3 more yards per game (410), than the Vikings allow per contest (409.7).

Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 409.7 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This year, the Vikings have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Vikings put up nine more points per game (29) than the Browns allow (20).

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20 points.

The Vikings collect 176.3 more yards per game (425) than the Browns allow per matchup (248.7).

When Minnesota picks up more than 248.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Browns have forced turnovers (2).

Home and road insights

This season, Vikings home games average 54.0 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (53).

Browns away games this season average 54.5 total points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (53).

