The No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 34.5-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brooks Stadium. The game's over/under is 57.5.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -34.5 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this year.

UL Monroe and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 18.8 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Chanticleers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 34.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Chanticleers put up 22.8 more points per game (45.5) than the Warhawks give up (22.7).

When Coastal Carolina records more than 22.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 518.0 yards per game, 112.3 more yards than the 405.7 the Warhawks allow per outing.

Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 405.7 yards.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Warhawks have forced (7).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this season.

UL Monroe's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Warhawks rack up 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 16.0 the Chanticleers give up.

The Warhawks collect 94.8 fewer yards per game (209.0) than the Chanticleers give up (303.8).

The Warhawks have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Chanticleers have forced (0).

Season Stats