The No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 34.5-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brooks Stadium. The game's over/under is 57.5.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Coastal Carolina
-34.5
57.5
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this year.
- UL Monroe and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 62.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 18.8 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Chanticleers games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.2 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Chanticleers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 34.5 points or more.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Chanticleers put up 22.8 more points per game (45.5) than the Warhawks give up (22.7).
- When Coastal Carolina records more than 22.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Chanticleers rack up 518.0 yards per game, 112.3 more yards than the 405.7 the Warhawks allow per outing.
- Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 405.7 yards.
- The Chanticleers have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Warhawks have forced (7).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this season.
- UL Monroe's games this season have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.
- The Warhawks rack up 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 16.0 the Chanticleers give up.
- The Warhawks collect 94.8 fewer yards per game (209.0) than the Chanticleers give up (303.8).
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Chanticleers have forced (0).
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|UL Monroe
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.0
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
518.0
Avg. Total Yards
209.0
303.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
2
Giveaways
1
0
Takeaways
7