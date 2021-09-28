Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-0) are an underdog by 4.5 points as they look to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The over/under is set at 50 for the outing.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4.5 50

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last year, Dallas had nine with more than 50 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Carolina played seven games last year (43.8% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 50 points.

The Cowboys and the Panthers combined to average 3.4 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 50 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 4.7 more points per game last season (54.7) than this matchup's total of 50 points.

The average total the Cowboys had set in games last year was 1.1 less points than this outing's point total.

Panthers games in 2020 averaged a total of 48.6 points, 1.4 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas covered five times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Cowboys were favored by 4.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Dallas' games.

Last year, the Cowboys put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Panthers gave up (25.1).

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team put up over 25.1 points.

The Cowboys racked up only 11.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Panthers allowed per contest (360.1) last season.

When Dallas amassed more than 360.1 yards last year, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cowboys turned the ball over four more times (26 total) than the Panthers forced a turnover (22) last season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year, the Panthers had an ATS record of 4-3.

Last year, seven of Carolina's games went over the point total.

The Panthers put up 21.9 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer than the Cowboys surrendered (29.6).

Carolina was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it recorded more than 29.6 points last year.

The Panthers averaged 349.5 yards per game last year, 36.9 fewer yards than the 386.4 the Cowboys allowed per contest.

When Carolina totaled more than 386.4 yards last year, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Last season the Panthers had 21 turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys had takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Dallas was 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last season.

The Cowboys were winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or greater at home last year.

Last season, in eight home games, Dallas went over the total six times.

Cowboys home games last season averaged 50.4 total points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (50).

Carolina was 3-5 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, away from home last season.

In eight road games last year, Carolina went over the total four times.

Last season, Panthers away games averaged 49.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

