The Denver Broncos (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is only 1.5-point favorite in the game. The point total for the outing is set at 45.

Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -1.5 45

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have not yet scored more than 45 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.

Baltimore's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37 points per game, eight fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games have an average total of 42.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 6.5 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Denver's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Broncos average three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens surrender (28.3).

When Denver puts up more than 28.3 points, it is 0-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos average 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens allow per matchup.

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 393.7 yards.

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).

Ravens stats and trends

So far this season Baltimore has one win against the spread.

The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Ravens rack up 27.3 points per game, 18.6 more than the Broncos surrender (8.7).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 8.7 points.

The Ravens collect 203 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos allow (221.7).

In games that Baltimore piles up over 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Broncos home games this season average 41.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 1.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Ravens away games this season average 50.5 total points, 5.5 more than this outing's over/under (45).

