Oddsmakers expect a competitive contest between MAC rivals when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 2-point underdogs. The over/under is 62.5.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -2 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62.5 points only twice this year.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 61.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 54.6, 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .

The 62.5 total in this game is 5.5 points higher than the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread.

The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Huskies score 4.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Eagles allow (24.5).

Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.5 points.

The Huskies average 389.8 yards per game, only 17.2 fewer than the 407.0 the Eagles give up per outing.

When Northern Illinois amasses over 407.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles average just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies surrender (37.0).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 37.0 points.

The Eagles average 377.0 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Huskies allow.

When Eastern Michigan picks up more than 430.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats