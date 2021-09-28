Oddsmakers expect a competitive contest between MAC rivals when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 2-point underdogs. The over/under is 62.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Illinois
-2
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62.5 points only twice this year.
- Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 62.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 61.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 54.6, 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .
- The 62.5 total in this game is 5.5 points higher than the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread.
- The Huskies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.
- Northern Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Huskies score 4.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Eagles allow (24.5).
- Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.5 points.
- The Huskies average 389.8 yards per game, only 17.2 fewer than the 407.0 the Eagles give up per outing.
- When Northern Illinois amasses over 407.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northern Illinois at SISportsbook.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This season, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Eagles average just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies surrender (37.0).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 37.0 points.
- The Eagles average 377.0 yards per game, 53.0 fewer yards than the 430.0 the Huskies allow.
- When Eastern Michigan picks up more than 430.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
29.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.8
37.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
389.8
Avg. Total Yards
377.0
430.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.0
7
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
6