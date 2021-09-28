Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) runs through the tackle of Air Force Falcons cornerback David Eure (33) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA rivals square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Florida International Panthers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at FAU Stadium. Florida Atlantic is favored by 10.5 points. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -10.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.3, is 2.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 51.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 55.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Owls rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Panthers give up (29.5).

Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.5 points.

The Owls collect 415.0 yards per game, 37.5 fewer yards than the 452.5 the Panthers allow per outing.

Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 452.5 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

Florida International's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Panthers rack up 6.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Owls surrender (21.5).

Florida International is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Panthers average 419.3 yards per game, 28.5 more yards than the 390.8 the Owls allow.

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team picks up more than 390.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (6).

