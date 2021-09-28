Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen gets ready to throw his visor after a frustrating moment during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Flgai 092521 Ufvs Tennesseefb 48a

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) and the third-ranked rushing attack will meet the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the 21st-ranked rush defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gators are favored by 8.5 points in the contest. The total has been set at 55 points for this game.

Odds for Florida vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Florida -8.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points just twice this season.

Kentucky's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 67 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 17.4 points above the 37.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.8, 3.8 points above Saturday's total of 55.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida has two wins against the spread.

The Gators have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Florida's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Gators rack up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats allow (17.8).

Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Gators collect 280.8 more yards per game (540.8) than the Wildcats allow per outing (260.0).

When Florida amasses over 260.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats score 31.0 points per game, 11.2 more than the Gators surrender (19.8).

When Kentucky scores more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats collect 94.5 more yards per game (440.3) than the Gators allow (345.8).

In games that Kentucky churns out more than 345.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.

